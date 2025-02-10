China's Sun, Lin snatch singles titles at WTT Singapore Smash

Xinhua) 08:23, February 10, 2025

Sun Yingsha celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paddlers Sun Yingsha and Lin Shidong emerged as respective winners in the women's and men's singles events at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash on Sunday.

China has already secured all five titles following the penultimate day of action. Facing teammate Kuai Man, who made her maiden appearance in a WTT Grand Smash singles final, Sun took the initiative from the start, triumphing 11-8 in the first game. After Kuai restored parity with 11-9 in the second game, the world No. 1 took full command of the match, prevailing 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in the next three games to recapture the title that she won in 2023.

"I'm quite happy about making a good start in 2025. Facing a familiar opponent, I was more focused and gave it my all throughout the match," said Sun.

It marks the third time that Sun has lifted the singles trophy on the WTT Grand Smash stage, after the 2023 Singapore Smash and 2024 China Smash, and her 14th singles title in the WTT Series, the most of any player.

"I had expected it to be a tough match. Kuai has improved a lot on her form and ability recently, so I just focused on every point," added the top seed.

Despite her defeat at the final hurdle, Kuai can still leave Singapore with full pride, having taken the mixed doubles and women's doubles crowns earlier.

The men's singles final was also an all-Chinese affair, where Lin and Liang Jingkun shared the spoils in the opening four games. Then Lin upped his game, rounding out his victory by winning 11-3, 11-2 afterward.

Lin enjoys an incredible run in Singapore, achieving treble success in the men's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles.

He also won back-to-back titles in WTT Grand Smash events, building on his success at the 2024 China Smash. With his latest title, Lin is set to rise to world No. 1 in next week's world rankings, marking a huge milestone for the 19-year-old in his young career.

"For me, the world No. 1 is just a title. I still need to improve myself in the future, and go all out in every match," commented Lin.

After the first WTT Grand Smash tournament of 2025 drew to a close, attention now shifts to the next WTT Series, the Champions Chongqing, scheduled from March 11 to 16.

Sun Yingsha celebrates winning the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Kuai Man celebrates scoring during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha celebrates scoring during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Kuai Man hits a return during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha serves during the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha celebrates winning the women's singles final between Sun Yingsha of China and Kuai Man of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun serves during the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun hits a return during the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong serves during the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun reacts during the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong celebrates winning the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun hits a return during the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong celebrates winning the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong hits a return during the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong hits a return during the men's singles final between Lin Shidong of China and Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2025 in Singapore, Feb. 9, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)