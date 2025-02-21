Lin, Sun pocket straight wins in ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup

Xinhua) 10:26, February 21, 2025

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles group 1 match against Sreeja Akula of India at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- World's top-ranked paddlers Lin Shidong and Sun Yingsha of China both bagged wins in straight sets here on Thursday in the second round of the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup.

In the women's singles, Sun saw off Sreeja Akula of India 11-8, 12-10, 11-5, while Lin needed only 25 minutes to ease past Hiroto Shinozuka of Japan 11-7, 11-8, 11-3 in the men's singles.

"I was well prepared so I could keep a good rhythm during the whole match," Sun said.

Women's second seed Wang Manyu of China secured her second win, overcoming Huang Yi-Hua of Chinese Taipei 6-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-3.

"This is our first meeting, I did not do very well in the beginning to counter her serves and forehand attack. After losing the first set I decided to focus on my own attack and turned the match around," Wang said.

Men's second seed Wang Chuqin defeated Yukiya Uda of Japan 11-8,11-8,11-7.

Another men's singles five-set thriller saw China's Lin Gaoyuan edged Cho Dae-seong of South Korea 7-11, 11-7, 14-16, 11-7, 11-9.

Women's singles defending champion Wang Yidi of China beat Hirano Miu 11-7, 11-8, 11-13, 11-2. The men's singles defending champion, Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, bagged his first victory, defeating South Korea's Oh Jun-sung 11-5, 12-10, 11-9.

Lin Shidong serves during the men's singles Group 1 match between Lin Shidong of China and Shinozuka Hiroto of Japan at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Wang Manyu of China serves during the women's singles Group 2 match against Huang Yi-Hua of Chinese Taipei at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Wang Chuqin reacts during the men's singles Group 2 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Uda Yukiya of Japan at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Kuai Man of China hits a return during the women's singles Group 7 match against Ito Mima of Japan at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

