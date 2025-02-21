34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup: women's singles group 1 match

Xinhua) 08:50, February 21, 2025

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles group 1 match against Sreeja Akula of India at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Sreeja Akula of India serves during the women's singles group 1 match against Sreeja Akula of India at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles group 1 match against Sreeja Akula of India at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Sun Yingsha of China reacts during the women's singles group 1 match against Sreeja Akula of India at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

