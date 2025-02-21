34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup: women's singles group 1 match
Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles group 1 match against Sreeja Akula of India at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Sreeja Akula of India serves during the women's singles group 1 match against Sreeja Akula of India at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles group 1 match against Sreeja Akula of India at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Sun Yingsha of China reacts during the women's singles group 1 match against Sreeja Akula of India at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
- WTT removes mandatory participation requirement, awards wildcard for Olympic champs
- China's Lin rises to table tennis men's singles world No. 1
- China's Sun, Lin snatch singles titles at WTT Singapore Smash
- China's Lin/Kuai crowned as mixed doubles champions at WTT Singapore Smash
- In pics: men's doubles semi-final match at WTT Singapore Smash 2025
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.