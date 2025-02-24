Highlights of 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament

Xinhua) 09:22, February 24, 2025

Kuai Man of China hits a return during the women's singles bronze medal match between Kuai Man of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles bronze medal match between Kuai Man of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Lin Shidong of China hits a return during the men's singles bronze medal match against Lin Yunju of Chinese Taipei at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Lin Yunju of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the men's singles bronze medal match against Lin Shidong of China at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Lin Shidong of China reacts during the men's singles bronze medal match against Lin Yunju of Chinese Taipei at the 34th ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

