China's table tennis governing body unveils eight proposals on rational game watching

Xinhua) 09:15, March 12, 2025

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) unveiled eight proposals on fans' civilized game watching behaviors on its official website on Tuesday, aiming to maintain the healthy development of the sport and foster good order inside the venue.

The CTTA called on fans to abide by competition rules, respect athletes, coaches, referees and staff, and rationally view wins and losses and possible refereeing disputes.

Fans are urged to keep quiet when the player is hitting the ball, during the event ceremony, and when the player is being interviewed. Additionally, it is prohibited for them to use flash, auxiliary lights and other electronic devices to interfere with the game, and to throw objects into the field.

Other proposals include respecting the professionalism of competition officials and umpires; not inciting opposing emotions in the arena in any form; not insulting, ridiculing or abusing athletes, coaches, referees, staff and spectators; resisting cyber violence, and not producing or participating in the dissemination of false information.

These proposals were put forward on the day when the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Chongqing started in the southwestern Chinese city.

