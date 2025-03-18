China's Sun, Lin remain top in table tennis world rankings

Xinhua) 13:39, March 18, 2025

Sun Yingsha (L) and Lin Shidong. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paddlers Sun Yingsha and Lin Shidong remain top after the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) updated its world rankings on Tuesday.

Recently crowned at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Chongqing, Sun holds an unassailable 4,100-point lead over second-placed compatriot Wang Manyu.

China's Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong, the runner-up in Chongqing, sit third and fourth, respectively.

The fifth- to 10th-ranked women's paddlers are Hina Hayata and Miwa Harimoto of Japan, China's Kuai Man, Japan's Satsuki Odo and Mima Ito, and Shin Yu-bin of South Korea.

In the men's singles category, Lin has extended his lead to 1,400 points over teammate and WTT Champions Chongqing winner Wang Chuqin, as the latter saw his 2,000 ranking points from his triumph at the 2024 WTT Singapore Smash expire on Tuesday.

Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan has surpassed China's Liang Jingkun to claim third place. Other players among the men's world top 10 include Brazil's Hugo Calderano, France's Felix Lebrun, Truls Moregard of Sweden, Germany's Patrick Franziska, Alexis Lebrun of France, and China's Lin Gaoyuan.

