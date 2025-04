In pics: drawing ceremony of ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao

Xinhua) 09:23, April 14, 2025

Wang Chuqin of China attends the drawing ceremony of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao, China, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Yidi (L) and Chen Xingtong of China attend the drawing ceremony of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao, China, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha (R) of China attends the drawing ceremony of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao, China, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha of China attends the drawing ceremony of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao, China, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong (L to R) of China attend the drawing ceremony of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao, China, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Shidong (2nd L), Wang Chuqin (C), Liang Jingkun (1st R) of China and Harimoto Tomokazu (2nd R) of Japan attend the drawing ceremony of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao, China, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China attends the drawing ceremony of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao, China, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Manyu of China attends the drawing ceremony of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao, China, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Lin Shidong (L) and Wang Chuqin of China attend the drawing ceremony of the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup in Macao, China, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

