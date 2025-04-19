Highlights of ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025

Xinhua) 09:56, April 19, 2025

Kuai Man celebrates scoring during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Kuai Man hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Wang Manyu hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Kuai Man competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Wang Manyu celebrates scoring during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Wang Manyu hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)