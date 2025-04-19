Highlights of ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025
Kuai Man celebrates scoring during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Kuai Man hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Wang Manyu hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Kuai Man competes during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Wang Manyu celebrates scoring during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Wang Manyu hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of China and Wang Manyu of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Photos
- Ethnic fashion show held in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.