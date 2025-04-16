Team China dominates 2nd day at ITTF World Cup

Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Zhang Mo of Canada at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

MACAO, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Eight out of nine Team China players secured victories on the second-day group stage of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Cup Macao 2025 on Tuesday.

In men's singles matches, world No. 1 Lin Shidong of China swept Australia's Bae Hwan 4-0. Wang Chuqin defeated Australia's Aditya Sareen with the same scoreline.

Tomislav Pucar of Croatia earlier beat Sareen 4-0, meaning Wang and Pucar will face off for a knockout stage place. Wang said after the match that there will be a tough battle on Wednesday.

In women's singles, defending champion and world No. 1 Sun Yingsha smashed Canada's Zhang Mo 4-0. Wang Manyu faced a tougher challenge against Sweden's Linda Bergstrom, holding her ground to win 3-1.

"Today's match was quite difficult," Wang said afterward. "My opponent had a unique playing style and a powerful forehand, which made things even more challenging. I'm relieved to come through with the win."

Other Team China players who notched victories included Chen Xingtong, Lin Gaoyuan, Kuai Man, and Liang Jingkun. Wang Yidi was upset 3-1 by France's Yuan Jia Nan.

This year's World Cup features 48 male and 48 female players and runs Monday through Sunday.

Zhang Mo reacts during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Zhang Mo of Canada at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

