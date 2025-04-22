2025 WTT Finals to be held in Hong Kong in December

Xinhua) 09:30, April 22, 2025

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The World Table Tennis (WTT) announced Monday that the 2025 WTT Finals will take place at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hong Kong, China from December 10 to 14.

WTT CEO Steve Dainton said the confirmation of Hong Kong as the host of the WTT Finals marks an exciting moment for the sport.

"WTT Finals is the ultimate decider - the match point of the season. It's where our biggest stars face off in their final battles of the year," Dainton said. "Hong Kong has the atmosphere, the infrastructure and the passion to deliver world-class sporting experiences. We're excited to bring WTT Finals here - and we see great potential for Hong Kong to be a strategic host for WTT's most iconic events moving forward."

According to the WTT, the confirmation comes as part of its broader vision to create long-term destinations for its flagship events, while unlocking greater value for fans, players, partners and host cities.

Tony Yue, chairman of the Hong Kong, China Table Tennis Association (HKTTA), shared his enthusiasm about the long-term partnership.

"This is a major step for our community and for the sport in our region. Hosting WTT Finals will not only bring top-level action to our fans, but also inspire a new generation of players and supporters," said Yue.

At last year's event in Fukuoka, Japan, Chinese paddlers Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu emerged as the respective men's and women's singles champions, while French duo of Alexis and Felix Lebrun and Japanese pair of Hitomi Sato and Honoka Hashimoto captured the men's and women's doubles titles, respectively.

