ITTF World Cup women's singles semifinal match: Sun Yingsha vs. Chen Xingtong
Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Sun Yingsha serves during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Chen Xingtong hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Chen Xingtong hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Chen Xingtong serves during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Chen Xingtong hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Sun Yingsha serves during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Chen Xingtong hits a return during the women's singles semifinal between Sun Yingsha of China and Chen Xingtong of China at the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photos
- Ethnic fashion show held in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.