Chinese, Mozambican hospitals hold remote medical consultation on complex cases

Xinhua) 08:57, April 22, 2025

Members of the Chinese medical team stationed in Mozambique and department heads from surgery, orthopedics, and neurosurgery on the Mozambican side attend an international remote medical consultation between West China Hospital of Sichuan University and Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, Mozambique, on April 21, 2025.

MAPUTO, April 21 (Xinhua) -- A successful international remote medical consultation was held Monday between West China Hospital of Sichuan University and Maputo Central Hospital in Mozambique, as part of ongoing medical cooperation under the 25th Chinese medical team in the country.

The session brought together specialists in surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, and emergency medicine from both hospitals. Participants included Chinese experts from West China Hospital, members of the Chinese medical team stationed in Mozambique, and department heads from surgery, orthopedics, and neurosurgery on the Mozambican side.

Four medical cases were reviewed during the consultation, with discussions centering on diagnosis, treatment strategies, surgical challenges, and constraints in medical resources.

"This is a very important opportunity for us," said Barnabe Antonio Deuasse, director of the orthopaedics department of Maputo Central Hospital, adding that the consultations not only provide access to modern medical insights but also practical solutions for managing complex cases amid resource constraints.

"It's encouraging to know we can count on a second opinion and expert support when faced with difficult situations. We are always ready to collaborate and present cases for further discussion... We hope there will be more in the future," said Barnabe.

The session concluded with remarks by Atilio Morais, chief of surgery at Maputo Central Hospital, who underscored the value of such exchanges in enhancing clinical expertise and strengthening international medical cooperation.

