Chinese medical team provides free healthcare in Mozambique to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 10:39, April 16, 2025

MAPUTO, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The 25th batch of the Chinese medical team in Mozambique organized a large-scale free clinic at Matola Provincial Hospital on Monday, as part of a series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Mozambique.

The event offered consultations in gynecology, obstetrics, cardiology, urology, pain management, general surgery, orthopedics, spinal surgery, and acupuncture. Medical stations were also set up for blood pressure, glucose, and oxygen saturation checks, as well as for the distribution of basic medicines.

"Today is my first time receiving acupuncture treatment from a Chinese doctor, and I can clearly feel the pain in my neck has eased," said Melia da Assuncao, a patient from Matola. "I've already added the doctor's contact and hope to arrange my next session soon."

Luisa Panguene, national director of medical assistance at the Ministry of Health, expressed gratitude to the Chinese medical team for promoting health, well-being, and hope for Mozambican citizens.

"On behalf of the Mozambican people, I would like to thank the People's Republic of China and the Chinese medical mission for their continued support and for the solidarity they have shown throughout these 50 years of brotherhood," said Panguene.

Ma Litai, leader of the Chinese medical team, said the free clinic is not only a medical outreach effort but also a vivid symbol of the deep friendship between the two countries.

"We have come here with Chinese expertise, equipment, and medicine to serve the people of Mozambique," said Ma. "Chinese medical teams have been working in Mozambique for nearly 50 years, and we will continue to serve the health needs of the Mozambican people."

