Chinese medical team offers free services in Matola, Mozambique
(Xinhua) 10:23, April 16, 2025
An orthopedic doctor from the 25th Chinese (Sichuan) Medical Team to Mozambique examines a patient during a large-scale free clinic service at Matola Provincial Hospital in Matola, Mozambique, on April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
A doctor from the 25th Chinese (Sichuan) Medical Team to Mozambique performs acupuncture therapy for a patient during a large-scale free clinic service at Matola Provincial Hospital in Matola, Mozambique, on April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
