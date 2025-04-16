Chinese medical team offers free services in Matola, Mozambique

Xinhua) 10:23, April 16, 2025

An orthopedic doctor from the 25th Chinese (Sichuan) Medical Team to Mozambique examines a patient during a large-scale free clinic service at Matola Provincial Hospital in Matola, Mozambique, on April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A doctor from the 25th Chinese (Sichuan) Medical Team to Mozambique performs acupuncture therapy for a patient during a large-scale free clinic service at Matola Provincial Hospital in Matola, Mozambique, on April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)