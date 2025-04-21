A glimpse of wedding dress industry in Dingji, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 17:01, April 21, 2025

A staff member arranges wedding dresses at a wedding dress shop in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member makes decorations for wedding dresses at a wedding dress enterprise in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member makes a wedding dress at a wedding dress enterprise in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

A staff member adds decorations to a children's dress at a children's garment enterprise in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Staff members discuss details of a wedding dress at a wedding dress enterprise in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member makes parts of wedding dresses at a wedding dress enterprise in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

Staff members make wedding dresses at a wedding dress enterprise in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A staff member sorts out packages at a children's garment enterprise in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A staff member promotes wedding dresses via livestreams at a wedding dress shop in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

A staff member arranges wedding dresses at a wedding dress shop in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member promotes wedding dresses via livestreams at a wedding dress shop in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Shop owner Li Dandan arranges cloths at a shop in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member makes a wedding dress at a wedding dress enterprise in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 15, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

A staff member makes parts of wedding dresses at a wedding dress enterprise in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member cuts cloths to make children's dresses at a children's garment enterprise in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A staff member arranges wedding dress materials at a shop in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member operates a machine to cut materials for wedding dresses at a shop in Dingji Township, Yu'an District of Lu'an City, east China's Anhui Province, April 16, 2025. Dingji Township in Lu'an City is a famous wedding dress production and export base in China. More than 500 wedding dress production enterprises are located here with more than 15,000 related employees, creating a "sweet" industry with an annual output value of 2.4 billion yuan (about 330 million U.S. dollars). The township produced nearly 5 million wedding dresses in 2024, accounting for a market share of 30 percent in the country and the products were exported to more than 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)