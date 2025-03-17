We Are China

View of Hongcun Village in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 13:09, March 17, 2025

Tourists enjoy themselves at Hongcun Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

A tourist poses for a photo at Tachuan Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A tourist poses for a photo at Hongcun Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Tourists enjoy themselves at Hongcun Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows the scenery of Hongcun Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves at Hongcun Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A tourist poses for a photo at Tachuan Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows tourists enjoy the scenery at Hongcun Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

A tourist poses for a photo at Tachuan Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2025 shows the scenery of Tachuan Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists enjoy themselves at Hongcun Village, Hongcun Township of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Qiong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)