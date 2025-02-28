China's Anhui culture, tourism in spotlight in UK

February 28, 2025

DERBYSHIRE, Britain, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The cultural and tourism resources of east China's Anhui Province were showcased in Derbyshire, the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday, at an event highlighting the collaboration and friendship between the two regions.

The event attracted dozens of participants, including government officials and representatives from the tourism sector.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Visit Peak District &Derbyshire, said it was a "tremendous opportunity" to exchange knowledge and ideas on how to "capture a fair share" of the "valuable" tourism market. She told Xinhua that the event will also strengthen the friendship between Anhui and Derbyshire, noting the similarities shared by the two regions in their mountainous landscapes and cultural heritage.

"Britain is an important partner for Anhui," said Wang Chunming, deputy secretary-general of the Anhui Provincial People's Government. Amid enhanced ties between China and the UK, Anhui is committed to further deepening cooperation across various fields, Wang said.

"Tourism and culture are powerful bridges between nations, bringing people together, fostering understanding and creating economic opportunities," said Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, adding that Derbyshire shares a strong relationship with Anhui and "greatly values this opportunity to explore deeper collaboration."

During the event, performers from Anhui presented traditional cultural practices including Wuqinxi, a traditional health-preserving technique also known as the Five-Animal Exercises, and Huangmei Opera.

