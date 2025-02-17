Home>>
Plum blossoms in Huangshan City, China's Anhui
(Xinhua) 08:32, February 17, 2025
This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows the plum blossoms at a village in Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows the plum blossoms at a village in Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows tourists enjoying plum blossoms at a village in Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows a tourist viewing plum blossoms at a village in Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Huashan Mountain in NW China ushers in peak tourist season during Spring Festival holiday
- Preserved vegetables turn into thriving business in Digang township, E China's Anhui
- Guardians of heritage: preserving Xidi and Hongcun
- Rural tourism thriving in east China's Anhui
- Breathtaking rime-covered Huangshan Mountain in Anhui
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.