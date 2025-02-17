We Are China

Plum blossoms in Huangshan City, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:32, February 17, 2025

This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows the plum blossoms at a village in Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows tourists enjoying plum blossoms at a village in Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 16, 2025 shows a tourist viewing plum blossoms at a village in Shexian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

