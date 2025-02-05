Huashan Mountain in NW China ushers in peak tourist season during Spring Festival holiday
This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2025 shows the scenery of Huashan Mountain in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Huashan Mountain ushered in peak tourist season during the Spring Festival holiday with the average number of daily visitors exceeding 20,000. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2025 shows people visiting the Huashan Mountain in Weinan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Huashan Mountain ushered in peak tourist season during the Spring Festival holiday with the average number of daily visitors exceeding 20,000. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)
