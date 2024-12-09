We Are China

Breathtaking rime-covered Huangshan Mountain in Anhui

Ecns.cn) 11:28, December 09, 2024

Landscape of rime-covered trees on the Huangshan Mountain scenic spot in east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2024. (China News Service/Hou Ruidong)

Huangshan Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a mountain range in Anhui Province. The area is well known for its scenery, sunsets, peculiarly shaped granite peaks, Huangshan pine trees, hot springs, winter snow, and views of the clouds from above.

Huangshan is a frequent subject of traditional Chinese paintings and literature, as well as modern photography.

Landscape of rime-covered trees on the Huangshan Mountain scenic spot in east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2024. (China News Service/Hou Ruidong)

Landscape of rime-covered trees on the Huangshan Mountain scenic spot in east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2024. (China News Service/Hou Ruidong)

Landscape of rime-covered trees on the Huangshan Mountain scenic spot in east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2024. (China News Service/Hou Ruidong)

