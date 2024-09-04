American pizza maker blends East and West in China's Huangshan

People's Daily Online) 15:43, September 04, 2024

"I met my wife, Qiu Tong, from Huangshan, when I was studying in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province," said Adrien Brill, an American, at a promotion event for the Greater Huangshan Area in Beijing. Brill is currently a restaurateur in Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province.

Adrien Brill speaks at a Greater Huangshan Area promotion event in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Brill, who has lived in China for 15 years and in Huangshan for seven, said he was drawn to the country from childhood. "I've been exposed to the Chinese language since childhood and always dreamt of coming to China," he said.

In 2009, his dream became reality when he arrived to study. After graduating, he visited Huangshan for the first time with Qiu. They hiked the mountains, explored the lakes and wandered through the streets and alleys, taking in the scenery and cultural landmarks.

Photo shows Adrien Brill and his wife, Qiu Tong. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

Now an English teacher at Huangshan University, Brill also runs a pizza shop. He said that running the shop, where he bakes pizzas and makes burgers and fries, is his hobby.

Brill explores rural villages with his wife in his free time, creating videos about their experiences and local cuisine. These videos have helped boost his restaurant's popularity.

Adrien Brill shares his experiences in China at a Greater Huangshan Area promotion event in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

"My handmade pizzas, burgers and taco wraps have become bestsellers," Brill said. As a Huangshan resident, he is focused on promoting innovative Anhui cuisine.

A pizza enthusiast, Brill crafts new dishes using Huangshan's specialty ingredients. His creations include pizzas topped with stinky mandarin fish and hairy tofu, as well as an autumn harvest pizza inspired by the local crop-drying tradition.

Brill speaks fluent Mandarin, easily connecting with locals. He switches seamlessly between Chinese and English when talking with his wife.

Adrien Brill displays a pizza topped with stinky mandarin fish, a local delicacy in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

"For me, Huangshan isn’t just the world-famous mountain; it’s my hometown," Brill said. He hopes to spread Huangshan's unique culinary culture through his restaurant.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)