Rural tourism thriving in east China's Anhui

Xinhua) 10:28, December 10, 2024

HEFEI, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Dressed in traditional hanfu, Wang Zijun, manager of a coffee shop, gracefully serves steaming coffee and snacks to customers.

The coffee shop nestles in the Huizhou ancient town, a popular tourist destination in Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province. It is adorned with traditional calligraphy and decorations, such as colorful fish-shaped lanterns.

"The leisurely pace in the Chinese-style coffee shops aligns perfectly with the charm of the old street," said Wang.

The town also introduces visitors to cultural products, martial arts performances and local snacks.

In the Huizhou ancient town, an immersive performance based on local history and folklore captivates spectators.

According to Jiang Guangyu, the performance director, a single show attracts an audience of over 1,800 during the peak season.

"Our stories are inspired by local folklore, blending entertainment with cultural preservation," said Jiang.

In the first three quarters of 2024, rural tourism across China received about 2.25 billion visits, a year-on-year increase of 15.5 percent, with the total revenue reaching 1.32 trillion yuan (about 183.7 billion U.S. dollars).

In Yihuawan Cultural Tourism Town, located in Anhui's Susong County, visitors can hike through jungle-filled valleys, pick fresh fruit and vegetables, and admire seas of flowers that bloom throughout the year.

According to Wang Huiwen, head of Yihuawan Cultural Tourism Town, the town's greenhouses nurture dozens of premium flower seedlings. These greenhouses function not only as an industrial base supplying plants to east China's Fujian and Jiangxi provinces, but also as a venue for themed activities.

The town offers visitors farming experiences, science education and activities to learn about intangible cultural heritage.

Since 2023, the town has sold over 1 million flower seedlings. It has also created more than 400 local jobs, boosting the average annual household income by 6,000 yuan.

In recent years, with ongoing improvements in infrastructure such as transportation, logistics and the internet, along with the promotion of rural cultural activities through short videos and live streaming, events like "Village BA," "Village Super League" and "Village Gala" have gained significant popularity.

Xiang Yong, Dean of Peking University's Institute of Cultural Industries, said in developing rural tourism, it is important to protect local resources, build distinctive local industries and nurture a vibrant, human-centered economy.

