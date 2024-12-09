In pics: science and technology innovation landmarks in Hefei, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:29, December 09, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 1, 2024 shows the campus of University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows the NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the iFLYTEK AI Headquarters Campus in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 7, 2024 shows the Administrative Committee of Hefei Binhu Science City in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows the Anhui Innovation Center in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the Institute of Advanced Technology at University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 27, 2024 shows the Center for Excellence in Quantum Information and Quantum Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows the NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua)

