View of roofed bridges in Huangshan, E China

Xinhua) 09:36, April 19, 2025

Residents enjoy leisure time in the Gongbei roofed bridge in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 15, 2024. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

In recent years, the city of Huangshan has promoted the inheritance and development of roofed bridge culture through conservation projects, revitalization efforts, and promotional campaigns, attracting an increasing number of visitors to experience the allure of these ancient architectural marvels. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the Gaoyang roofed bridge in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the Sankeshu roofed bridge in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

A resident stands in front of the Bei'an roofed bridge in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 24, 2025. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

A resident makes bamboo-weaving products near the Gaoyang roofed bridge in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2025. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

A resident is pictured near the Leshou roofed bridge in Tunxi District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2025. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

This photo taken on April 11, 2025 shows the Gongbei roofed bridge in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows the Gongbei roofed bridge in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the Bei'an roofed bridge in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the Gaoyang roofed bridge in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

A resident walks out of the Gaoyang roofed bridge in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2025. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

A farmer picks tea leaves at a tea garden near the Gongbei roofed bridge (L, upper) in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 11, 2025. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the Shuizhukeng roofed bridge in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the Bei'an roofed bridge in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

A tourist walks on the Gongbei roofed bridge in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 11, 2025. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the Bei'an roofed bridge and the scenery of surrounding areas in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows the Shuizhukeng roofed bridge in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows the Taoyuan roofed bridge in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the Sankeshu roofed bridge (R) in Xiuning County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Roofed bridge, also called covered bridge, is a unique architectural structure in Huangshan City. These ingeniously structured and elegantly shaped bridges carry rich cultural significance and form a distinctive part of Huizhou culture.

