Scenery of Hongcun Village in China's Anhui
An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the scenery in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
A man paints in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)
A tourist poses for photos in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)
This photo taken on April 17, 2025 shows the scenery in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the scenery in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
Tourists enjoy the scenery in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)
Tourists enjoy the scenery in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)
This photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the scenery in Hongcun Village of Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)
