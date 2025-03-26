Spring scenery in Shexian County, China's Anhui
This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the spring scenery at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
Visitors enjoy flowers at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows visitors enjoying flowers at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
Visitors take a selfie at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A visitor takes photos of flowers at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
This photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the spring scenery at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the spring scenery at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the spring scenery at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the spring scenery at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
