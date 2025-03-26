We Are China

Spring scenery in Shexian County, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 16:23, March 26, 2025

This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the spring scenery at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Visitors enjoy flowers at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows visitors enjoying flowers at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Visitors take a selfie at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A visitor takes photos of flowers at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows the spring scenery at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the spring scenery at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the spring scenery at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows the spring scenery at Shitan Village in Shexian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

