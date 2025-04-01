Development of emerging industries injects momentum into high-quality economic development in China's Anhui

Robotic arms operate at a workshop of an auto parts manufacturing company in Feixi County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 31, 2025. In recent years, Feixi County has fostered the cluster development of emerging industries including new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, integrated circuits, advanced photovoltaic and energy storage, biomedicine, low-altitude economy, etc. to inject momentum into the county's high-quality economic development. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

Technicians work on a production line of electric oil pumps at a workshop of Hengxin Powertrain Technology Co., Ltd. in Feixi County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 31, 2025. In recent years, Feixi County has fostered the cluster development of emerging industries including new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, integrated circuits, advanced photovoltaic and energy storage, biomedicine, low-altitude economy, etc. to inject momentum into the county's high-quality economic development. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

Technicians work in a lab at HeCheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. in Feixi County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 31, 2025. In recent years, Feixi County has fostered the cluster development of emerging industries including new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, integrated circuits, advanced photovoltaic and energy storage, biomedicine, low-altitude economy, etc. to inject momentum into the county's high-quality economic development. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

A technician works on a production line of electric oil pumps at a workshop of Hengxin Powertrain Technology Co., Ltd. in Feixi County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 31, 2025. In recent years, Feixi County has fostered the cluster development of emerging industries including new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, integrated circuits, advanced photovoltaic and energy storage, biomedicine, low-altitude economy, etc. to inject momentum into the county's high-quality economic development. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows a lifting machine transferring materials at a workshop of an auto parts manufacturing company in Feixi County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Feixi County has fostered the cluster development of emerging industries including new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, integrated circuits, advanced photovoltaic and energy storage, biomedicine, low-altitude economy, etc. to inject momentum into the county's high-quality economic development. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

A technician conducts liquid detection of newly-developed products at HeCheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. in Feixi County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 31, 2025. In recent years, Feixi County has fostered the cluster development of emerging industries including new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, integrated circuits, advanced photovoltaic and energy storage, biomedicine, low-altitude economy, etc. to inject momentum into the county's high-quality economic development. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

