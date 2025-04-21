Light shows mark 35 years of Pudong's development in Shanghai
A stunning light show is staged on landmark buildings along Huangpu River in Shanghai to mark the 35th anniversary of the development and opening-up of Shanghai's Pudong New Area, April 19, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
Established in 1990, Pudong has become a prime destination for foreign capital.
