Light shows mark 35 years of Pudong's development in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 15:27, April 21, 2025

A stunning light show is staged on landmark buildings along Huangpu River in Shanghai to mark the 35th anniversary of the development and opening-up of Shanghai's Pudong New Area, April 19, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

Established in 1990, Pudong has become a prime destination for foreign capital.

