F1 motor race gains worldwide followers for Chinese metropolis with diverse activities deeply integrated racing culture

08:36, March 24, 2025 By Du Qiongfang ( Global Times

Citizens and tourists participate in an F1-themed auto culture festival at the North Bund International Cruise Terminal in Shanghai on March 22, 2025. (Du Qiongfang/GT)

The 2025 Formula 1 (F1) Chinese Grand Prix delivered high-speed action and unforgettable thrills at the Shanghai International Circuit — but the excitement went far beyond the track. With immersive, city-wide activities, the event has brought racing culture directly to the public and helped Shanghai win global fans.

The drivers and fans arriving for the Friday-to-Sunday F1 race not only enjoyed the thrill of speed, but also soaked up Shanghai's one-of-a-kind urban experience.

On the second day upon the F1 drivers' arrivals in Shanghai, racing teams had already posted striking photos of the city on their international social media accounts, according to Xinmin Evening News.

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team spotlighted Shanghai's landmarks including Yuyuan Garden, the Bund, and the Oriental Pearl Tower, with Shanghai captured in the lens exuding the vibe of a modern metropolis.

The stunning images from the McLaren and Ferrari racing teams showcased more of the unique Eastern charm, featuring the stone bridge relief of twin dragons playing with a pearl in the Jiading Confucian Temple, and the deep tranquility of Huilongtan Park.

F1 drivers became part of the cityscape. Some locals cycled alongside Valtteri Bottas near Yuanxiang Lake, others crossed paths with Lewis Hamilton at the Bund, and a few even spotted Andrea Kimi Antonelli enjoying Happy Valley amusement park, according to Xinmin.

Their explorations sparked a wave of imitation, with fans sharing similar adventures on social media overseas. Comments like "What a magical country!" and "This is so beautiful!" are frequently seen.

From the F1-themed Shanghai Fan Festival 2025 event held at the North Bund International Cruise Terminal to the racing car-themed exhibition at Zhang Yuan, a historical and cultural block in Shanghai, and the F1 memorial pop-up shop set up at the CITIC Pacific Plaza. For many travelers, attending a major race has become a key reason to visit — and the economic boost from sports tourism is increasingly evident.

Travel platform Ctrip launched bundled packages pairing F1 tickets with access to Shanghai's landmarks. Statistics from the travel platform show that among the buyers, apart from approximately 78 percent are domestic travelers coming to Shanghai for the race, 21 percent are international tourists visiting China, a sign that the event gave a strong lift to both cross-province and inbound travel, Shanghai-based Yicai reported on Thursday.

The integration of sports, tourism, culture and commerce driven by sports events is particularly evident at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix, Jiang Yiyi, an expert on sports and tourism at Beijing Sport University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

It serves as a reference for other cities in choosing sports events by integrating local culture and popular elements with sports events, as well as in publicity for the events where the international image of a city is reflected, and a positive display of local characteristics is presented, Jiang added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)