First practice session of Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix held in Shanghai
Ferrari's driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco loses control during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in east China's Shanghai, on March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Williams' driver Alexander Albon of Thailand loses control during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in east China's Shanghai, on March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Mercedes's driver George Russell of Britain competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in east China's Shanghai, on March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Mercedes' driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in east China's Shanghai, on March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Ferrari's driver Charles Leclerc (1sr R) of Monaco signs autographs for fans before the first practice session of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in east China's Shanghai, on March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Ferrari's driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain competes during the first practice session of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in east China's Shanghai, on March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
