Chinese F1 player Zhou Guanyu: Chinese fans gave me energy for home race

(People's Daily App) 16:27, May 06, 2024

China's first and only F1 driver Zhou Guanyu made his home country racing debut during the 2024 Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit on April 21. "Chinese fans gave me energy for my home race," Zhou told the People's Daily. Watch for more about Zhou's exhilarating journey.

(Produced by Wang Zi, Xie Runjia, Zou Yun and Zheng Qi; Intern Ma Mingming also contributed to the story.)

