We Are China

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during F1 British GP

Xinhua) 14:51, July 08, 2024

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu gets ready before the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu (Front) competes during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu (C) gets ready before the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu (R) competes during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu (1st R) competes during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix race at the Silverstone Circuit, Britain, July 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)