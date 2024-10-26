A glimpse of 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix

Xinhua) 11:24, October 26, 2024

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Haas' British driver Oliver Bearman competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Kick Sauber's Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Mexican driver Sergio Perez competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

Kick Sauber's Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu competes during a practice session of the 2024 Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

