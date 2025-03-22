Shanghai sees theme park investment boom as global operators tap China market

Xinhua) 13:11, March 22, 2025

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai is becoming a key investment destination for international theme park operators as they look to capitalize on China's expanding entertainment and travel markets.

The influx of more international brands comes following the success of two big predecessors: Shanghai Disney Resort and Universal Beijing Resort.

More global brands are seeking to repeat that success here in Shanghai by building their amusement parks to cash in on the increasing demand in China, particularly from young people and families, for joyful and immersive travel experiences.

Shanghai Disney Resort welcomes over 14 million visitors annually. It is expanding further after the opening of the Zootopia-themed land, the world's first.

Meanwhile, LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, with over 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions, is preparing for its summer opening, with 80 percent of ride installations completed, the company announced last week.

Located in Shanghai's Jinshan District, the 318,000-square-meter resort is a theme park and hotel destination targeting children aged 2 to 12 and their families.

The park will feature eight themed zones, including LEGO Ninjago and LEGO Friends. A highlight will be the world's first "Monkie Kid," inspired by the classic Chinese tale "Journey to the West," which features the Monkey King.

The park will showcase 2,889 LEGO models built from over 85 million LEGO bricks, 97 percent of which have been delivered and are being assembled on-site.

John Jakobsen, chief operating officer of LEGOLAND Resorts, said the company chose the location in Shanghai because the Yangtze River Delta--which also includes the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui and has nearly 55 million potential consumers--represents China's vibrant Chinese consumer market.

Two other global theme park operators are also expanding into Shanghai. Warner Bros has partnered with Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., China's major travel and hospitality conglomerate, to build a Making of Harry Potter studio tour at Shanghai Jinjiang Action Park.

The Harry Potter project, scheduled to open in 2027 and with an investment of 2.8 billion yuan (about 390 million U.S. dollars), will be the first of its kind in China and the third globally.

Unlike its predecessors in London and Tokyo, the Shanghai version will incorporate Chinese elements and digital technologies to bring more interactive experiences for visitors.

Adding to Shanghai's theme park boom, an outdoor Peppa Pig theme park is also in the pipeline, which aims to be an international family-friendly attraction with immersive cultural tourism experiences.

The Chinese government pledges to accelerate landmark investment projects and step up efforts to foster new forms of cultural business and vigorously develop the tourism industry, according to the 2025 Government Work Report.

China's theme park sector is becoming a key field for global investment, driven by its huge population, rising disposal incomes and the integration of culture and tourism, analysts said.

The country's vast consumer base alongside rising disposable incomes and leisure and entertainment spending have made it an attractive market for global theme park operators, said Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy.

"China has a huge customer base of young people and young families who are strongly interested in new and premium entertainment experiences and are willing to pay the bill for high-quality joyful times," Dai said.

