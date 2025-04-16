Observation deck atop Shanghai's White Magnolia Plaza opens to public

Xinhua) 09:11, April 16, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

The observation deck opened to the public on Tuesday, where visitors can get a 360-degree panoramic view of downtown Shanghai at 320 meters high. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

An aerial drone photo shows The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

This photo shows visitors' reflection on the glass of The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

This photo shows visitors' reflection on the glass of The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

Visitors enjoy the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

Visitors enjoy the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

A visitor takes selfies at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

A visitor takes selfies at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.

