Observation deck atop Shanghai's White Magnolia Plaza opens to public
An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.
The observation deck opened to the public on Tuesday, where visitors can get a 360-degree panoramic view of downtown Shanghai at 320 meters high. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
An aerial drone photo shows The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.
This photo shows visitors' reflection on the glass of The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows visitors enjoying the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.
Visitors enjoy the cityscape at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.
A visitor takes selfies at The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.
An aerial drone photo shows The Stage, a new observation deck atop White Magnolia Plaza in Shanghai, east China, April 14, 2025.
Photos
