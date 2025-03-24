We Are China

McLaren's Piastri wins Chinese Grand Prix

Ecns.cn) 14:03, March 24, 2025

McLaren's driver Oscar Piastri (2nd L) of Australia celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, March 23, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

Oscar Piastri took victory in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, with teammate Lando Norris coming home second for a McLaren 1-2 at the Shanghai International Circuit.

McLaren's driver Oscar Piastri of Australia competes during the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, March 23, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

Mercedes' driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy competes during the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix race at the Shanghai International Circuit, March 23, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

