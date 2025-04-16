Shanghai achieves full 5G coverage across entire metro system
SHANGHAI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai in east China has achieved complete 5G network coverage across its whole metro system, local communications authority announced Tuesday.
This coverage spans all 21 lines with a total length of 896 kilometers and 517 stations in the city's subway network, and over 80 percent of the system use 5G Advanced (5G-A) technology, according to the Shanghai Communications Administration.
Test results showed average download speeds exceeding 600 Mbps in stations and tunnels, with peak rates surpassing one Gbps. The high-speed network supports improved passenger services while enhancing operational capabilities including smart scheduling, equipment monitoring and emergency response.
Further efforts will be made to optimize the network and expand 5G-A applications to create smarter commuting experiences, according to the administration.
