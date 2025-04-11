Beijing projects fully large-scale 5G applications by 2027

April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will achieve large-scale 5G application and comprehensive 5G integration across industries by the end of 2027, positioning itself as a leading national benchmark for 5G adoption, according to a three-year action plan unveiled by municipal authorities.

The plan, jointly released by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology and the Beijing Communications Administration, sets targets including 100 percent 5G penetration among individual users, over 75 percent of total traffic carried by 5G networks, and 45 percent adoption by industrial enterprises above the designated size by 2027.

Infrastructure upgrades will deploy 70 5G and 5G-Advanced (5G-A) base stations per 10,000 residents, with over 35,000 new or upgraded 5G-A base stations to ensure seamless 5G coverage within the Fifth Ring Road and 5G-A service in key areas, according to the bureau.

The city will foster an ecosystem and expand new scenarios for 5G-powered smart robots, mobile terminals and cloud-based equipment, while cultivating 5G-integrated innovations including extended reality architectures, glasses-free 3D technology, smart wearables and home solutions.

The large-scale application of 5G is expected to empower Beijing across industrial internet, humanoid robotics, smart power grids and low-altitude systems, healthcare and digital education. It will also enhance autonomous driving capabilities and support the building of 400 "5G smart hospitals."

