China Everything Vlog | Taste for adventure at Beijing's Shahe Market

(People's Daily App) 14:02, March 28, 2025

Tired of the fast pace of city life? Join Rosa and Pam as we explore the lively Shahe open-air market in Beijing! From delicious street snacks to authentic local dishes, we're sampling all the incredible flavors China has to offer in one unforgettable day. Don't miss out—let's go feast and have some fun!

(Produced by intern Li Ruojia, Zhu Yingqi and Lin Rui)

