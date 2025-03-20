Home>>
Tourists enjoy blossoms at Summer Palace in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:35, March 20, 2025
This photo taken by mobile phone shows tourists enjoying blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)
This photo taken by mobile phone shows the Seventeen-Arch Bridge and peach blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)
A tourist poses for photos with peach blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
Tourists go boating and enjoy the blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)
