Tourists enjoy blossoms at Summer Palace in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:35, March 20, 2025

This photo taken by mobile phone shows tourists enjoying blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

This photo taken by mobile phone shows the Seventeen-Arch Bridge and peach blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

A tourist poses for photos with peach blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

Tourists go boating and enjoy the blossoms at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

