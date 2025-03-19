'Hanging sun' scenery in Beijing captivates photographers

Ecns.cn) 13:29, March 19, 2025

Spectacle of "hanging sun" perfectly aligned with the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at the Temple of Heaven captivates photographers in Beijing, March 18, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

The natural occurrence happens from February to March, and again from August to September, when the sun's alignment coincides with the Earth's rotation.

