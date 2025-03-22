2025 International Congress of Basic Science unveils awards in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:13, March 22, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 International Congress of Basic Science (ICBS 2025) announced its laureates for the Basic Science Lifetime Awards and Frontiers of Science Awards at a press conference held Friday at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Six globally renowned scientists, including Nobel laureates Samuel Chao Chung Ting, Steven Chu, and David Jonathan Gross, Turing Award recipient Robert Endre Tarjan, Fields Medalist Shigefumi Mori, and Wolf Prize winner George Lusztig, were honored with the Lifetime Awards for their transformative contributions spanning mathematics, physics, and information science over three decades.

The Frontiers of Science Award highlighted 148 pioneering papers from over 600 authors across more than 20 countries and regions, spanning mathematics, physics, and theoretical computer science. Thirteen Chinese institutions secured 17 awards, including Tsinghua University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The 2025 ICBS, jointly funded and hosted by the Beijing Municipal People's Government, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the International Congress of Chinese Mathematicians, will convene global scientists in July for the awards ceremony.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Kou Jie)