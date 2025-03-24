Beijing reports sharp drop in tuberculosis incidence

Xinhua) 16:38, March 24, 2025

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Health authorities in Beijing on Monday, the 30th World TB Day, announced significant strides in combating tuberculosis (TB) in the city.

Over the past decade (2014-2024), the Chinese capital's TB incidence rate has dropped by 37.2 percent, with an average annual decline of 4.5 percent, while maintaining a treatment success rate exceeding 90 percent, according to the Beijing municipal center for disease control and prevention.

National data also showed that since 2012, China has reduced TB incidence and mortality by approximately 30 percent nationwide. Over this period, 7.85 million TB patients were diagnosed and treated -- with treatment success rates consistently above 90 percent and mortality levels remaining low.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)