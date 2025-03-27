2025 Zhongguancun Forum to be held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:26, March 27, 2025

A humanoid robot developed by Beijing Galbot Co., Ltd. with an AI-volunteer card is pictured at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Journalists take photos of a robot writing calligraphy at the media center of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Journalists take photos of humanoid robots at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A Unitree GO2 robot dog interacts with a person at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows an interior view of Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A Booster T1 humanoid robot walks at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Staff members adjust Kuavo humanoid robots at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A humanoid robot is pictured at an information desk at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A model of a semi-invasive brain-machine interface (BMI) is displayed at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A Unitree GO2 robot dog is pictured at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

An AIGC interactive installation is pictured at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People take photos of a Unitree's G1 humanoid robot at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Journalists take photos of a humanoid robot developed by Noetix Robotics at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Journalists take photos of a humanoid robot developed by CASBOT at the media center of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The media center of the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) is pictured in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A humanoid robot developed by Beijing Galbot Co., Ltd. passes a cup of coffee at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, venue for the 2025 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. The 2025 ZGC Forum is scheduled to be held in Beijing from March 27 to 31.

Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's annual conference of the forum comprises five major sections, including meetings and technology trading. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)