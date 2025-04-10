Beijing on high alert for extreme winds

Xinhua) 08:28, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's meteorological authorities issued a weather alert late on Wednesday, warning residents of extreme winds and cooling temperatures from Friday afternoon to Sunday.

The capital is bracing for sustained gales, with mountainous areas likely to face gusts of 37 to 41.4 meters per second, driven by a powerful cold vortex moving southeast from Mongolia, according to Lei Lei, chief meteorologist at the Beijing Meteorological Service.

The strongest winds will hit on Saturday, with temperature highs dropping to 14 degrees Celsius -- a 13-degree-Celsius decrease in temperature within a 24-hour period, the service said.

Outdoor construction, school activities and public events will be suspended, and residents are urged to avoid nonessential travel.

