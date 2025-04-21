Economists forecast stronger Malaysia-China ties ahead

Xinhua) 13:18, April 21, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Economists expect deeper economic ties between Malaysia and China to be fueled by new cooperation and a shift towards high-tech industries, with trade and investments set to rise.

"The strategic opportunities offered with China's technological advancements are timely as Malaysia embarks to transform its industrial landscape, strengthen sustainability, and achieve high-income nation status," Julia Goh, a senior economist at UOB Malaysia, told Xinhua in an email interview.

Yeah Kim Leng, professor of economics at Sunway University, highlighted that the potential for stronger ties between Malaysia and China will be driven by Malaysia's ability to adopt emerging technologies and leverage the capabilities of its entrepreneurs and workforce to meet both domestic and export market demands.

"With market access facilitated through various bilateral and regional free trade agreements, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), both countries are well-placed to tap the various economic development and market opportunities," he said.

Recent data indicates that China has remained Malaysia's largest trading partner for the 16th consecutive year, with bilateral trade reaching 212 billion U.S. dollars in 2024.

Yeah pointed out that Malaysia's openness to trade and investment, particularly with neighboring economies like China and Singapore, would strengthen its economic ties with these regional partners, adding that ASEAN countries, especially Malaysia, will benefit from China's strategy to boost domestic consumption.

Since the inception of China's Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, investments from both Chinese state-owned and private enterprises in Malaysia have surged, contributing to Malaysia's diverse foreign direct investment base.

Ong Kian Ming, former deputy minister of international trade and industry, also pointed to the healthy growth in trade between the two countries, even amid global trade tensions.

Ong, who is also pro vice-chancellor for external engagement at Taylor's University, highlighted the key drivers of growth, including the increasing presence and scale of Chinese companies operating in Malaysia, the natural gross domestic product (GDP) growth of both countries, and the robust economic performance of ASEAN as a whole.

Wong Chin Yoong, a professor of economics at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, also noted that the geographical proximity between China and Malaysia will continue to strengthen their bilateral ties in the coming years.

"For Malaysia, deepening trade ties with China is crucial to achieving structural upgrades, especially as China looks to diversify beyond saturated markets," he told Xinhua in an email interview.

Opportunities for growth are particularly evident in sectors such as automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital technologies. Experts believe these areas will play a key role in shaping future economic cooperation between the two nations.

"As Malaysia is close to achieving its high-income, it has to accelerate industrial upgrading and shift to high-value, knowledge- and technology-intensive industries," Yeah said.

He noted that China's industrial expertise and leadership in key technologies present significant opportunities for Malaysia to build strategic partnerships. Chinese investments have already boosted the technological capabilities of various sectors and contributed to infrastructure and industrial upgrades.

Ong highlighted specific investment opportunities in terms of value-added economic activities.

These include industrial parks near the East Coast Rail Link, which could attract Chinese investments in manufacturing and drive cargo traffic on the rail network. He also highlighted the potential for Chinese players to expand into Malaysia's digital economy, particularly through data centers and cloud services.

Wong also highlighted potential growth in sectors such as digital commerce and food processing, which could benefit from regional trade agreements like RCEP.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)