The Malaysia to China durian pipeline is booming

In recent years, Malaysian durians have continued to gain popularity in China. From the early days when only durian pulp was exported to China, to the export of whole durians using liquid nitrogen freezing in 2019, and now to the export of fresh durians, Malaysia's durian exports to China have made remarkable progress.

Recently, a reporter from People's Daily Online visited DSR Taiko Berhad's durian orchard in Pahang, Malaysia, to explore how fresh Malaysian durians, along with durian-based products like durian coffee and durian milk tea, are making their way to Chinese dining tables.

The company's technical director explained that they are focused on the global market, especially China's massive market. DSR Taiko Berhad will continue to participate in Chinese trade fairs such as the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) and the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to seek cooperation opportunities.

