Think-tank forum in Malaysia offers insights on China-Malaysia cooperation

Xinhua) 13:48, April 18, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A think-tank forum was held Thursday in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, reaching a broad consensus on the future of China-Malaysia cooperation in the areas of political, educational, trade, and cultural exchanges.

The forum, titled "Envisioning the Future: 2025 Kuala Lumpur Dialogue," was attended by around 200 participants from government institutions, think tanks, universities and enterprises.

A representative of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS), a research institution under China International Communications Group, said in his speech that the forum was held under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and Malaysia on building a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

He said that as thought leaders, opinion shapers, and promoters of exchanges, think tanks are pooling their efforts to strengthen China-Malaysia and China-ASEAN cooperation.

Protectionist tendencies from certain external actors have only further excavated the urgency to reassess strategies and diversify away from risks, Malaysia's Institute of Strategic Analysis and Policy Research (INSAP) Chair Pamela Yong remarked at the forum.

"Diversification, be it across industries, technologies or trade relationships, has emerged not only as a shield against the uncertainty, but as a powerful strategy to unlock new opportunities, stimulate growth both nationally and regionally while building resilience," she said.

The one-day forum was co-organized by the ACCWS and INSAP.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)