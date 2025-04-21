China dispatches health team to quake-hit Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:39, April 21, 2025

Members of a public health team to Myanmar pose for a group photo before departing from the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

KUNMING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese health team consisting of 50 members departed for Myanmar on Saturday to assist with post-disaster epidemic prevention following a 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the country in March.

The team, assembled at Myanmar's request as part of China's expanded humanitarian aid announced on April 10, includes 12 members from Beijing and 38 medical experts from Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Equipped with emergency medical supplies and equipment, the team will focus on mitigating disease risks in quake-affected regions.

The team will work primarily in Mandalay, one of the hardest-hit regions, to implement disease prevention and control measures. Tasks will include infectious disease risk assessment, epidemiological surveillance, laboratory testing, environmental disinfection, vector control, drinking water safety inspection, public health education, and technical training for local personnel.

The team includes experts from the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (NDCPA) and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chen Lei, deputy director of the NDCPA's emergency response department and leader of the mission, said that the earthquake has severely damaged public health infrastructure, and that extreme heat and torrential rains have exacerbated outbreaks of cholera, measles, dengue fever and malaria.

The earthquake jolted Myanmar on March 28, claiming 3,726 lives and injuring 5,105 people, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to official data on Saturday.

Members of a public health team to Myanmar sort their outfit before departing from the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A family member of a public health expert helps sort his outfit before his departure from the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A member of a public health team to Myanmar bids farewell to his family and friends before departing from the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Members of a public health team to Myanmar pose for a selfie before departing from the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Members of a public health team to Myanmar depart from Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A staff member prepares to load public health supplies at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Staff members load public health supplies at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Staff members load public health supplies at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Supplies that go with a public health team to Myanmar are seen at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Members of a public health team to Myanmar board a plane at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Members of a public health team to Myanmar are seen during a departure ceremony in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 19, 2025. A 50-member Chinese public health team departed for Myanmar on Saturday to support post-earthquake public health efforts there. The 7.9-magnitude earthquake, which jolted Myanmar on March 28, has claimed 3,726 lives and left 5,105 people injured, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council Information Team on April 19. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)