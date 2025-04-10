HKSAR rescue team returns after mission in quake-hit Myanmar

Xinhua) 16:04, April 10, 2025

HONG KONG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The search and rescue team dispatched by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government to the earthquake-stricken areas in Myanmar has returned to Hong Kong after completing its mission.

Welcoming the team at the Hong Kong International Airport late Wednesday night, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee commended the team members for their determined will, immense courage and professionalism demonstrated by fearlessly braving challenges and caring for those in distress.

The 51-strong HKSAR search and rescue team departed for Myanmar in the afternoon of March 29 to assist disaster-relief efforts in Mandalay, one of the worst-hit areas in Myanmar. The team conducted joint operations with search and rescue teams from the Chinese mainland and successfully rescued one survivor. In addition, the HKSAR team retrieved two bodies under the debris.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the Fire Services Department Cheu Yu-kok, also head of the HKSAR team, told reporters at the airport that the team was rallied within 15 minutes and was one of the first rescue teams to arrive in Myanmar.

